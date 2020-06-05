All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3248 N Clifton Ave 1S

3248 North Clifton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3248 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Laundry in Unit 1.5 bed near Belmont Red Line - Property Id: 246954

This beautiful apartment is fully renovated with new kitchens and baths, hardwood floors and tall ceilings. There is a washer and dryer in each apartment, along with updated kitchen appliances. The apartments also feature central heat and A/C. Pets are welcome, with some weight restrictions. This building is ideally located near the Belmont Red/Brown/Purple station and walking distance to all that Lakeview has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246954
Property Id 246954

(RLNE5861134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have any available units?
3248 N Clifton Ave 1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have?
Some of 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
3248 N Clifton Ave 1S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S is pet friendly.
Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S offer parking?
No, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S does not offer parking.
Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 N Clifton Ave 1S has units with dishwashers.
