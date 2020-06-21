3245 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities
Brand New 3Bed, 1Bath Rehab in Logan Square!
Apartment amenities include laundry in-unit brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dishwasher, and microwave, hardwood floors throughout Large open floorplan with great natural light New bathroom with subway tiles Parking available $100/month. Pet-Friendly! ***Advertised price is the net effective rent with a 1/2 month free on a 12-month lease. Lease must start by 4/15 to qualify if applied within 24 hours of tour. 1/2 month applied in full on second month of lease.
Contact us to schedule a showing.