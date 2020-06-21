All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:42 AM

3245 West Fullerton Avenue

3245 West Fullerton Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1479933
Location

3245 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand New 3Bed, 1Bath Rehab in Logan Square!
Apartment amenities include laundry in-unit brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, dishwasher, and microwave, hardwood floors throughout Large open floorplan with great natural light New bathroom with subway tiles Parking available $100/month. Pet-Friendly! ***Advertised price is the net effective rent with a 1/2 month free on a 12-month lease. Lease must start by 4/15 to qualify if applied within 24 hours of tour. 1/2 month applied in full on second month of lease.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
3245 West Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 3245 West Fullerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 West Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3245 West Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 West Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 West Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 West Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
