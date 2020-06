Amenities

Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview - Great Location!

Lovely 2 bedroom apartment in Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Central a/c. Bike storage available onsite. Close to Brown line, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. Short walk to Wrigley Field! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.