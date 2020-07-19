3242 N Seminary Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3242 N SEMINARY, #1 - Property Id: 309700



New Construction 4 Bed 3 Bath Duplex w/Parking!

New Construction 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Spacious floor plan, modern kitchen & bath, laundry in-unit. Central a/c. Parking included. Cats welcome. 2 blocks to Belmont CTA. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Short walk to Wrigley Field. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3242-n-seminary-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309700

No Dogs Allowed



