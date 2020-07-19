3242 N Seminary Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3242 N SEMINARY, #1 - Property Id: 309700
New Construction 4 Bed 3 Bath Duplex w/Parking!
New Construction 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Spacious floor plan, modern kitchen & bath, laundry in-unit. Central a/c. Parking included. Cats welcome. 2 blocks to Belmont CTA. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Short walk to Wrigley Field. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
No Dogs Allowed
