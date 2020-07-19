All apartments in Chicago
3242 N Seminary Ave 1

3242 North Seminary Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3242 North Seminary Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3242 N SEMINARY, #1 - Property Id: 309700

New Construction 4 Bed 3 Bath Duplex w/Parking!
New Construction 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Spacious floor plan, modern kitchen & bath, laundry in-unit. Central a/c. Parking included. Cats welcome. 2 blocks to Belmont CTA. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Short walk to Wrigley Field. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
New Construction, Duplex, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3242-n-seminary-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309700
Property Id 309700

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have any available units?
3242 N Seminary Ave 1 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have?
Some of 3242 N Seminary Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3242 N Seminary Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 N Seminary Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
