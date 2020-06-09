All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

324 S Racine Ave 2nr

324 South Racine Avenue · (847) 414-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 South Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2nr · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Amazing new full gut rehab ready NOW! - Property Id: 174575

Unit features eat-in kitchen with island, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and all new stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher and microwave. Bright open living space, queen size bedrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and new hardwood floors throughout. Each bathroom has been newly redone with custom tile work and vanities. Central heating and cooling throughout each unit as well.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have any available units?
324 S Racine Ave 2nr has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have?
Some of 324 S Racine Ave 2nr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S Racine Ave 2nr currently offering any rent specials?
324 S Racine Ave 2nr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S Racine Ave 2nr pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr is pet friendly.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr offer parking?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr does not offer parking.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have a pool?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr does not have a pool.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have accessible units?
No, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S Racine Ave 2nr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 S Racine Ave 2nr has units with dishwashers.
