324 S Racine Ave 2nr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing new full gut rehab ready NOW! - Property Id: 174575



Unit features eat-in kitchen with island, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and all new stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher and microwave. Bright open living space, queen size bedrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and new hardwood floors throughout. Each bathroom has been newly redone with custom tile work and vanities. Central heating and cooling throughout each unit as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/324-s-racine-ave-chicago-il-unit-2nr/174575

Property Id 174575



(RLNE5941513)