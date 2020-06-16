All apartments in Chicago
3232 N Halsted St D605
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3232 N Halsted St D605

3232 North Halsted Street · (224) 616-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3232 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit D605 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Unit D605 Available 07/01/20 1br/1ba East Lakeview Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 286668

Exceptionally tasteful and convenient 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment (900sqft) in the heart of Lake View. East facing unit with private balcony overlooking building's quiet courtyard. Open concept floor plan with designated living and dining area. Features include hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, oversized bathroom, gas fireplace, and in-unit laundry. Rent includes everything: electricity, cable, gigabit internet, gas (heat/cooking/fireplace), 24-hour doorman, and one heated garage parking space. Pets allowed, dog park on premises. FFC Gym in the building. Easy walk to Belmont CTA, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and the lakefront! Available end of June/beginning of July, for 12 month lease, flexible. Asking $2300/month, +/- furnished.
Property Id 286668

(RLNE5804586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have any available units?
3232 N Halsted St D605 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have?
Some of 3232 N Halsted St D605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 N Halsted St D605 currently offering any rent specials?
3232 N Halsted St D605 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 N Halsted St D605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 N Halsted St D605 is pet friendly.
Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 offer parking?
Yes, 3232 N Halsted St D605 does offer parking.
Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 N Halsted St D605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have a pool?
No, 3232 N Halsted St D605 does not have a pool.
Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have accessible units?
No, 3232 N Halsted St D605 does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 N Halsted St D605 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 N Halsted St D605 has units with dishwashers.
