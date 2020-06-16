3232 N Halsted St D605

Amenities
Unit D605 Available 07/01/20 1br/1ba East Lakeview Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 286668
Exceptionally tasteful and convenient 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment (900sqft) in the heart of Lake View. East facing unit with private balcony overlooking building's quiet courtyard. Open concept floor plan with designated living and dining area. Features include hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, oversized bathroom, gas fireplace, and in-unit laundry. Rent includes everything: electricity, cable, gigabit internet, gas (heat/cooking/fireplace), 24-hour doorman, and one heated garage parking space. Pets allowed, dog park on premises. FFC Gym in the building. Easy walk to Belmont CTA, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and the lakefront! Available end of June/beginning of July, for 12 month lease, flexible. Asking $2300/month, +/- furnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286668
