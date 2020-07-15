All apartments in Chicago
3208 N. Southport Avenue.
Location

3208 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Apartment with fully equipped with luxury finishes, sleek, stainless steel appliances, lofted ceilings, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, expansive bathrooms and in unit laundry. Outdoor space on all units. Building features include smartphone entry, communal rooftop terrace, which includes grills, luxury furnishings, a TV/audio system, a dog run, indoor dog wash, bike storage, virtual doorman by ButterflyMX, dry cleaning service, and secure bicycle storage. Close to Brown, Red and Purple CTA lines. On-Site Parking Available. Near Great Shopping and Dining.
Luxury 24 unit multi-unit building situated at the gateway to Southport Corridor, SOBE fits an ideal lifestyle for those seeking sophisticated living, comfort and convenient access to downtown transit.

All apartments are fully equipped with luxury finishes, sleek, stainless steel appliances, lofted ceilings, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, expansive bathrooms and in unit laundry. Outdoor space on all units.

Building features include smartphone entry, communal rooftop terrace, which includes grills, luxury furnishings, a TV/audio system, a dog run, indoor dog wash, bike storage, virtual doorman by ButterflyMX, dry cleaning service, and secure bicycle storage.

Close to Brown, Red and Purple CTA lines.
On-Site Parking Available. Near Great Shopping and Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

