3168 North Paulina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo Available 7/1!

Don't miss out on this incredibly spacious condo in desirable Lakeview! Close proximity to lots of shops, restaurants and access to public transportation. Brand new Whole Foods and XSport Fitness about 2 blocks away. Enjoy luxury finishes throughout with plenty of light in this second floor home. Hardwood floors in each room with central heating and cooling. Updated kitchen offers stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave. Both bathrooms offer lovely details with high efficiency washer and dryer in-unit. Intimate, elevator building with indoor parking included & rooftop deck.



Amenities:

Elevator, Garage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Marble Bath, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.