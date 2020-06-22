All apartments in Chicago
3152 North Southport Avenue

3152 North Southport Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3152 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious Duplex Along Southport Corridor
Great Space and Location on Southport Avenue in Lakeview! Property Features: -Rare 2BR, 2 BA Walk Up 2 Story Condo Unit. One Bath and Laundry On Lower Level. -Open Kitchen, Dining Room and Living Room Upstairs w/ Second Bath -Updated Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances -Hardwood Upstairs, Carpet Downstairs -New Central Air and Heat - -Gated Front Patio Area is top notch! Located on Southport and Belmont, near Schubas, this apartment is just steps to all that Lakeview's Southport Corridor has to offer with Cafes, great restaurants, nightlife, transportation (Southport Brown Line CTA 3 blocks away), groceries plus so much more. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

