in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils

3149 S PRAIRIE, #2 - Property Id: 320230



Beautiful and Updated 5 bed /3 bath located walking distance from Illinois College of Optometry

Beautiful, Updated 5 bed/ 3 bath located on the South Side, right off of Lake Shore Drive. Walking distance to the Lake Michigan and to the Illinois College of Optometry. Laundry in unit --perfect for roommates! A MUST SEE UNIT! "Presented by Fulton Grace" Garage Parking Additional $100.00

No Dogs Allowed



