3144 South Prairie Avenue

Don't miss out this huge Condo/Duplex in the coveted Bronzeville area! This gorgeous condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, high ceilings, and lots of natural lighting throughout! The granite gas fireplace is a great focal point in the living room and dining room following into a dream Kitchen, nice countertops w/breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets, SS appliances. There is 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths also on the main level. Lower level features a huge family room with a beautiful wet bar, 3rd bedroom, bath, laundry and storage area - perfect for entertaining and family gatherings! Additional space for entertaining or relaxing on the Large roof deck, and gated back porch. There is 1 assigned parking in the rear of gated building. Near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and local transportation. Available for rent 7/1/2020. Take a VIRTUAL 3D TOUR BY CLICKING ON THE VIDEO LINK ABOVE PHOTO!Schedule your private tour today!