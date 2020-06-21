All apartments in Chicago
3144 South Prairie Avenue

3144 South Prairie Avenue · (708) 479-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3144 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1S · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out this huge Condo/Duplex in the coveted Bronzeville area! This gorgeous condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, high ceilings, and lots of natural lighting throughout! The granite gas fireplace is a great focal point in the living room and dining room following into a dream Kitchen, nice countertops w/breakfast bar, white shaker cabinets, SS appliances. There is 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths also on the main level. Lower level features a huge family room with a beautiful wet bar, 3rd bedroom, bath, laundry and storage area - perfect for entertaining and family gatherings! Additional space for entertaining or relaxing on the Large roof deck, and gated back porch. There is 1 assigned parking in the rear of gated building. Near restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and local transportation. Available for rent 7/1/2020. Take a VIRTUAL 3D TOUR BY CLICKING ON THE VIDEO LINK ABOVE PHOTO!Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
3144 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 3144 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3144 South Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3144 South Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3144 South Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 South Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 3144 South Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3144 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 South Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
