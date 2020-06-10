3133 West Augusta Boulevard

Amenities

Just across from Humboldt Park on Augusta Blvd near Kedzie, top floor, 1BR/1BA, greystone building, sunny with a southern exposure. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), ceramic tiles and stone counters, bedroom with access to completely private balcony, central heat and air, laundry in the building and cable ready. Very easy street parking! Just down the street from all of your favorite Ukrainian Village hotspots plus groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!