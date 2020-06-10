All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:09 PM

3133 West Augusta Boulevard

3133 West Augusta Boulevard · (773) 697-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3133 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Just across from Humboldt Park on Augusta Blvd near Kedzie, top floor, 1BR/1BA, greystone building, sunny with a southern exposure. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), ceramic tiles and stone counters, bedroom with access to completely private balcony, central heat and air, laundry in the building and cable ready. Very easy street parking! Just down the street from all of your favorite Ukrainian Village hotspots plus groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

