Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3116 N Davlin Ct O2

3116 North Davlin Court · (312) 373-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3116 North Davlin Court, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit O2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this charming 2bed 1bath in Logan Square - Property Id: 286575

2 bed 1 bath available immediately - dishwasher - enclosed porch- central heat/ac - great location!
Check out this charming 2 bed 1 bath in Logan Square! This property is tucked away on a small side street but is only a half block away from countless shops, restaurants, and conveniences. Unit features decorative fireplace, separate dining room, dishwasher, walk in pantry, central heat/ac and enclosed back porch. Street permit parking. Laundry on site. 1 month Security Deposit required.

Amenities:
Fireplace, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286575
Property Id 286575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have any available units?
3116 N Davlin Ct O2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have?
Some of 3116 N Davlin Ct O2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 currently offering any rent specials?
3116 N Davlin Ct O2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 pet-friendly?
No, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 offer parking?
Yes, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 does offer parking.
Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have a pool?
No, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 does not have a pool.
Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have accessible units?
No, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 N Davlin Ct O2 has units with dishwashers.
