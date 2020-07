Amenities

Fresh and Affordable: Naturally well lit and updated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in East Garfield Park, available NOW. Close to CTA Pink/Green Lines and Eisenhower expressway (I290) with updated outdoor space in the front and back yards. $1500.00/mo, 1 months rent and deposit due on lease signing. 1 outdoor parking space is included with the rental. there is also ample street parking available. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. NO PETS. SEC 8 Approved.