3050 West Leland Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments

Apartment Features: ~~Complete Gut Rehab! ~~New Kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, granite tops, dishwasher ~~Gorgeous living room area with faux fireplace entertainment wall with attached sun room area ~~New Bathroom ~~Hardwood Floors throughout apartment ~~Bedrooms are a good size fitting queen size bed plus furniture ~~Back porch ~~Heat and water is included, resident pays for cooking gas and electric Building features: --Laundry room --Bike parking --Short walk to Starbucks, restaurants and nightlife --Nearby Kedzie Brown Line stop and easy access to i-90 --Pet friendly Management features: --A+ Better Business Bureau rating --Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday --Pay your rent online with no convenience fees --Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal --Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease