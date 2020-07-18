All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
3050 West Leland Ave.
3050 West Leland Ave.

3050 W Leland Ave · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3050 W Leland Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
Apartment Features: ~~Complete Gut Rehab! ~~New Kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, granite tops, dishwasher ~~Gorgeous living room area with faux fireplace entertainment wall with attached sun room area ~~New Bathroom ~~Hardwood Floors throughout apartment ~~Bedrooms are a good size fitting queen size bed plus furniture ~~Back porch ~~Heat and water is included, resident pays for cooking gas and electric Building features: --Laundry room --Bike parking --Short walk to Starbucks, restaurants and nightlife --Nearby Kedzie Brown Line stop and easy access to i-90 --Pet friendly Management features: --A+ Better Business Bureau rating --Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday --Pay your rent online with no convenience fees --Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal --Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 West Leland Ave. have any available units?
3050 West Leland Ave. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 West Leland Ave. have?
Some of 3050 West Leland Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 West Leland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3050 West Leland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 West Leland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 West Leland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3050 West Leland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3050 West Leland Ave. offers parking.
Does 3050 West Leland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 West Leland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 West Leland Ave. have a pool?
No, 3050 West Leland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3050 West Leland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3050 West Leland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 West Leland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 West Leland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
