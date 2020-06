Amenities

Available 04/27/22 GUT REHABBED 2BD/1BA IN ALBANY PARK ! PET FRIENDLY - Property Id: 271803



Be the first to live in this gut rehabbed 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in red hot Albany Park



Apartment features:

--Espresso kitchen cabinets

--Granite counter tops

--Deep under-mount sink

--SS appliances, includes dishwasher and stove top microwave

--Large living room with fireplace entertainment wall

--Gorgeous attached sunroom area

--Bedrooms fit queen size bed with furniture

--Renovated bathroom

--Dark wood flooring

--Convenient back porch

--Heat and water is included

--Pets Welcome



Building features:

--Laundry room

--Bike parking

--Short walk to Starbucks, restaurants and nightlife

--Nearby Kedzie Brown Line stop and easy access to i-90

--Pet friendly



Management features:

--A+ Better Business Bureau rating

--Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday

--Pay your rent online with no convenience fees

--Submit Maintenance requests through your own resident portal

--Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

