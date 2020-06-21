3021 N Southport Ave 2A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 Southport - Property Id: 286712



Gorgeous 2bed/2bath unit in beautiful Southport Corridor! Unit is close to everything: parks, restaurants, shops, schools. Highly upgraded unit with cherry hardwood floors, gas fireplace, 1 outdoor parking space, side by side washer/dryer, dry-bar and large living area. Oversized kitchen boasts SS appliances, viking range, wine fridge and lots of cabinet space. Master has en-suite bath, his/hers sinks, steam shower, separate whirlpool tub, walk-in closet, private balcony. AV system throughout entire unit and parking included in rental price. Unit really has it all! Available July 1.

No Dogs Allowed



