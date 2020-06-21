All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3021 N Southport Ave 2A

3021 North Southport Avenue · (312) 925-5160
Location

3021 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 Southport - Property Id: 286712

Gorgeous 2bed/2bath unit in beautiful Southport Corridor! Unit is close to everything: parks, restaurants, shops, schools. Highly upgraded unit with cherry hardwood floors, gas fireplace, 1 outdoor parking space, side by side washer/dryer, dry-bar and large living area. Oversized kitchen boasts SS appliances, viking range, wine fridge and lots of cabinet space. Master has en-suite bath, his/hers sinks, steam shower, separate whirlpool tub, walk-in closet, private balcony. AV system throughout entire unit and parking included in rental price. Unit really has it all! Available July 1.
Property Id 286712

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have any available units?
3021 N Southport Ave 2A has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have?
Some of 3021 N Southport Ave 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 N Southport Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
3021 N Southport Ave 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 N Southport Ave 2A pet-friendly?
No, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A offer parking?
Yes, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A does offer parking.
Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have a pool?
Yes, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A has a pool.
Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 N Southport Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 N Southport Ave 2A has units with dishwashers.
