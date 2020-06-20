All apartments in Chicago
3017 North Troy Street

3017 North Troy Street · (847) 651-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3017 North Troy Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
$1550 FURNISHED spacious 1 bed/1bath Garden Apartment in Logan Square.
7 minute walk to both Logan Square AND Belmont/Kimball blue line stations!
Huge bedroom that fits a king bed and dresser(s), with large closet.
Spacious living area.
Upgraded in 2018 with new washer/dryer and countertops.
Central AC Air Conditioning.
Features front closet, bathroom closet, and bedroom closet for storage, and laundry room with extra shelving.
Front yard freshly landscaped.
Quiet family street with tons of free street parking.
Walking distance to Blue Line, amazing corner bodega, hot new Logan Square and Milwaukee Ave. restaurants, Small Bar, Walgreens, banks, X sport fitness, grocery stores, and more.
Right next to highway for easy on/off at Belmont or Kimball.

Please note that there are front and back entrances to this unit, but the back yard is not available for tenant's use.
No smoking on property. No guns. No drugs. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 North Troy Street have any available units?
3017 North Troy Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 North Troy Street have?
Some of 3017 North Troy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 North Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 North Troy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 North Troy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3017 North Troy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3017 North Troy Street offer parking?
No, 3017 North Troy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3017 North Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 North Troy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 North Troy Street have a pool?
No, 3017 North Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3017 North Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 North Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 North Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 North Troy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
