3017 North Troy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

$1550 FURNISHED spacious 1 bed/1bath Garden Apartment in Logan Square.

7 minute walk to both Logan Square AND Belmont/Kimball blue line stations!

Huge bedroom that fits a king bed and dresser(s), with large closet.

Spacious living area.

Upgraded in 2018 with new washer/dryer and countertops.

Central AC Air Conditioning.

Features front closet, bathroom closet, and bedroom closet for storage, and laundry room with extra shelving.

Front yard freshly landscaped.

Quiet family street with tons of free street parking.

Walking distance to Blue Line, amazing corner bodega, hot new Logan Square and Milwaukee Ave. restaurants, Small Bar, Walgreens, banks, X sport fitness, grocery stores, and more.

Right next to highway for easy on/off at Belmont or Kimball.



Please note that there are front and back entrances to this unit, but the back yard is not available for tenant's use.

No smoking on property. No guns. No drugs. No pets.