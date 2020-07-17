3016 West North Avenue

Amenities
Humboldt Park
This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, and kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout and tiled floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has central AC and heat, ample closet space, in-unit washer and dryer, high ceilings, exposed brick, recessed lights, and patio with fire pit. Parking is on street and location is a ten minute drive to the Damen Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.