Chicago, IL
3016 West North Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:43 AM

3016 West North Avenue

3016 West North Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1970570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3016 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Humboldt Park
This two bedroom, one bathroom apartment features a living room, dining room, and kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout and tiled floors in the kitchen and bathroom. The unit has central AC and heat, ample closet space, in-unit washer and dryer, high ceilings, exposed brick, recessed lights, and patio with fire pit. Parking is on street and location is a ten minute drive to the Damen Blue Line Station. Pets welcome. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 West North Avenue have any available units?
3016 West North Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 West North Avenue have?
Some of 3016 West North Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 West North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3016 West North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 West North Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 West North Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3016 West North Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3016 West North Avenue offers parking.
Does 3016 West North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 West North Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 West North Avenue have a pool?
No, 3016 West North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3016 West North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3016 West North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 West North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 West North Avenue has units with dishwashers.
