2949 W Henderson St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2949 W Henderson St

2949 West Henderson Street · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2949 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
ROSCOE VILLAGE REMODELED ONE BED W IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 304869

Location: 1249 W Henderson St, Roscoe Village, 60657
Rent: $1595
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In-unit
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

- Walk to Paulina Brown Line
- New remodel
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher
- Hardwood flooring
- Central air

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2949-w-henderson-st-chicago-il/304869
Property Id 304869

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 W Henderson St have any available units?
2949 W Henderson St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 W Henderson St have?
Some of 2949 W Henderson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 W Henderson St currently offering any rent specials?
2949 W Henderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 W Henderson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2949 W Henderson St is pet friendly.
Does 2949 W Henderson St offer parking?
Yes, 2949 W Henderson St offers parking.
Does 2949 W Henderson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2949 W Henderson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 W Henderson St have a pool?
No, 2949 W Henderson St does not have a pool.
Does 2949 W Henderson St have accessible units?
No, 2949 W Henderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 W Henderson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2949 W Henderson St has units with dishwashers.
