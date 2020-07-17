Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

ROSCOE VILLAGE REMODELED ONE BED W IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 304869



Location: 1249 W Henderson St, Roscoe Village, 60657

Rent: $1595

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In-unit

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



- Walk to Paulina Brown Line

- New remodel

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher

- Hardwood flooring

- Central air



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2949-w-henderson-st-chicago-il/304869

Property Id 304869



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5950040)