Amenities
ROSCOE VILLAGE REMODELED ONE BED W IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 304869
Location: 1249 W Henderson St, Roscoe Village, 60657
Rent: $1595
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In-unit
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
- Walk to Paulina Brown Line
- New remodel
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher
- Hardwood flooring
- Central air
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2949-w-henderson-st-chicago-il/304869
