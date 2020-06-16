2921 N Halsted St 1r

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Vintage charm meets modern amenities! This 2Bed/2Ba duplex has wonderful upgraded features throughout, including Nest Thermostat (with WiFi access), new LED lights throughout, custom, walk-in closets. Additional features include in-unit laundry, plus additional laundry in the building, storage, hardwood floors upstairs. Separate dining room. 1 bedroom upstairs, and down sitars can be used as an additional family room or separate bedroom with access to bathroom, in-unit laundry and storage area. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large private deck off the kitchen. 1 parking space is also included. Incoming tenant can set up the ADT security system if they desire. The unit is wired for ADT but the tenants will be required to activate it if they want to use the service.

Unbeatable location! Halsted bus right outside your door, as well as easy access to trains. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lakeview/Lincoln Park night life.

