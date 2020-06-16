All apartments in Chicago
2921 N Halsted St 1r
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2921 N Halsted St 1r

2921 North Halsted Street · (847) 414-9918
Location

2921 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1r · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
MODERN DUPLEX DOWN WITH IN-UNIT LAUNDRY! - Property Id: 178539

Vintage charm meets modern amenities! This 2Bed/2Ba duplex has wonderful upgraded features throughout, including Nest Thermostat (with WiFi access), new LED lights throughout, custom, walk-in closets. Additional features include in-unit laundry, plus additional laundry in the building, storage, hardwood floors upstairs. Separate dining room. 1 bedroom upstairs, and down sitars can be used as an additional family room or separate bedroom with access to bathroom, in-unit laundry and storage area. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large private deck off the kitchen. 1 parking space is also included. Incoming tenant can set up the ADT security system if they desire. The unit is wired for ADT but the tenants will be required to activate it if they want to use the service.
Unbeatable location! Halsted bus right outside your door, as well as easy access to trains. Close to shopping, restaurants and Lakeview/Lincoln Park night life.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178539
Property Id 178539

(RLNE5832366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have any available units?
2921 N Halsted St 1r has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have?
Some of 2921 N Halsted St 1r's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 N Halsted St 1r currently offering any rent specials?
2921 N Halsted St 1r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 N Halsted St 1r pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 N Halsted St 1r is pet friendly.
Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r offer parking?
Yes, 2921 N Halsted St 1r does offer parking.
Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 N Halsted St 1r does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have a pool?
No, 2921 N Halsted St 1r does not have a pool.
Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have accessible units?
No, 2921 N Halsted St 1r does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 N Halsted St 1r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 N Halsted St 1r has units with dishwashers.
