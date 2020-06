Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction offer for rental or rent to own. Very large and very sunny home with west and east exposure. Huge window through out the home. Imagine the gatherings you can have in this fully upgraded kitchen overlooking the family room, where your guests can relax and enjoy. The kitchen is ready for the most accomplished chefs with Quartz counters, 42" pantry cabinets for all your kitchen tools and 2 separate sinks. This home features 5 bedrooms (3 En-suite on Upper Level), 4 full/2 half baths. Lower level includes a full sized wet bar & recreational area for ultimate enjoyment. Bathrooms have heated floors. Beautiful oak floors. Wide home with very generous rooms through out. 10 ft ceilings. Potential Rooftop Deck with a private bath and kitchenette will become your favorite summertime place with city views. New 2 car garage.