Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215

2915 N Clybourn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2915 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath loft style! - Property Id: 289930

Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath loft style, split bedroom floorplan in boutique elevator building. This condo has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite and oak, large open kitchen with island, dining area, in-unit new full size washer/dryer. Tons of closet space, balcony, 2 attached garage parking spaces, cable and internet included in the rent. Building boasts an amazing rooftop deck with skyline view of the city. Close to Hamlin Park and all that Roscoe Village has to offer. Sprinkler system, balcony with street view. Garbage disposal area heated too! Small dogs and cats welcome!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289930
Property Id 289930

(RLNE5816492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have any available units?
2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have?
Some of 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 currently offering any rent specials?
2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 is pet friendly.
Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 offer parking?
Yes, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 does offer parking.
Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have a pool?
No, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 does not have a pool.
Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have accessible units?
No, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 N Clybourn Ave # 215 has units with dishwashers.
