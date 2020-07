Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 3E Available 08/01/20 Logan Square 2BR with New Kitchen / Bath - Property Id: 306120



Logan Square 2BR with New Kitchen / Bath

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- New Bathroom and Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher and Microwave

- White Cabinets

- Separate Dining Room

- Large Bedrooms

- Tons of Natural Light

- Laundry On Site

- Pets OK (Some Fees and Restrictions)

- 1st Month Rent Due with Application, $500 Move-in Fee Due at Lease Signing

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XStgTSrpWdo

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2912-n-albany-ave-chicago-il-unit-3e/306120

Property Id 306120



(RLNE5954660)