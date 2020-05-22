2910 N Mildred

Amenities

Live in the beautiful gut rehabbed building. Every apartment is brand new! This building is located between Lincoln Park and Lakeview! Near the Trader Joe's and the Brown Line and ton's of nightlife and restaurants. This building also features a beautiful courtyard, a lounge area and is pet friendly!This newly renovated studio apartment looks and feels like a condo. Hardwood floors through-out, new windows which bring in lots of light and a spacious layout are all featured in this apartment. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, and SS apps. Best of all you have in unit laundry! Beal2621