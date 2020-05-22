All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

2910 N Mildred

2910 North Mildred Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2910 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
Live in the beautiful gut rehabbed building. Every apartment is brand new! This building is located between Lincoln Park and Lakeview! Near the Trader Joe's and the Brown Line and ton's of nightlife and restaurants. This building also features a beautiful courtyard, a lounge area and is pet friendly!This newly renovated studio apartment looks and feels like a condo. Hardwood floors through-out, new windows which bring in lots of light and a spacious layout are all featured in this apartment. The kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, and SS apps. Best of all you have in unit laundry! Beal2621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 N Mildred have any available units?
2910 N Mildred doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 N Mildred have?
Some of 2910 N Mildred's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 N Mildred currently offering any rent specials?
2910 N Mildred isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 N Mildred pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 N Mildred is pet friendly.
Does 2910 N Mildred offer parking?
No, 2910 N Mildred does not offer parking.
Does 2910 N Mildred have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 N Mildred offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 N Mildred have a pool?
No, 2910 N Mildred does not have a pool.
Does 2910 N Mildred have accessible units?
No, 2910 N Mildred does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 N Mildred have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 N Mildred has units with dishwashers.
