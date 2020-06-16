2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE

Amenities

Newly renovated Two Bedroom located in up and coming Avondale neighborhood ! Newly renovated units in three flat located in up and coming Avondale neighborhood, minutes to Logan Square, public transportation, restaurants / shopping. Well kept three 3 unit building. Fully renovated kitchen, new paint, and new hardwood floors, new windows, new window shades. New white kitchen cabinets, brand new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, granite counter tops, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel. Large backyard with grill. Use of laundry room and additional storage INCLUDED in rent. Close to public transportation (Blue line) and restaurants in Avondale and Logan Square. House located on beautiful quiet tree lined street. Avondale was voted number one up and coming neighborhood in Chicago in 2019 according to Preview Real Estate Magazine and Chicago Real Estate magazine.