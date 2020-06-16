All apartments in Chicago
2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE
2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE

2844 North Ridgeway Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2844 North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Newly renovated Two Bedroom located in up and coming Avondale neighborhood ! Newly renovated units in three flat located in up and coming Avondale neighborhood, minutes to Logan Square, public transportation, restaurants / shopping. Well kept three 3 unit building. Fully renovated kitchen, new paint, and new hardwood floors, new windows, new window shades. New white kitchen cabinets, brand new kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, granite counter tops, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel. Large backyard with grill. Use of laundry room and additional storage INCLUDED in rent. Close to public transportation (Blue line) and restaurants in Avondale and Logan Square. House located on beautiful quiet tree lined street. Avondale was voted number one up and coming neighborhood in Chicago in 2019 according to Preview Real Estate Magazine and Chicago Real Estate magazine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have any available units?
2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have?
Some of 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE offer parking?
No, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have a pool?
No, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 N RIDGEWAY AVE has units with dishwashers.
