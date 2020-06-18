2838 West 36th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

A nice FURNISHED rental unit in a super convenient location, recently upgraded kitchen, new dishwasher, cabinets, and bar stools. Clean CENTRAL AIR & hardwood floor throughout the unit. The lovely balcony gives you a unique view of outside. Ample free street parking in front of the house. It is right off Bus 35, I55, a few blocks from 35th/Archer Orange Line station, walking distance to McKinley Park, LA Fitness, various restaurants, shopping center, and corner laundry mat. The price would be $1550 with furniture. $1300 is without furniture. IT IS VERY EASY TO SHOW.