Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:26 PM

2838 West 36th Place

2838 West 36th Place · (872) 356-6748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2838 West 36th Place, Chicago, IL 60632
Brighton Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
A nice FURNISHED rental unit in a super convenient location, recently upgraded kitchen, new dishwasher, cabinets, and bar stools. Clean CENTRAL AIR & hardwood floor throughout the unit. The lovely balcony gives you a unique view of outside. Ample free street parking in front of the house. It is right off Bus 35, I55, a few blocks from 35th/Archer Orange Line station, walking distance to McKinley Park, LA Fitness, various restaurants, shopping center, and corner laundry mat. The price would be $1550 with furniture. $1300 is without furniture. IT IS VERY EASY TO SHOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 West 36th Place have any available units?
2838 West 36th Place has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2838 West 36th Place have?
Some of 2838 West 36th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 West 36th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2838 West 36th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 West 36th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2838 West 36th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2838 West 36th Place offer parking?
No, 2838 West 36th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2838 West 36th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 West 36th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 West 36th Place have a pool?
No, 2838 West 36th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2838 West 36th Place have accessible units?
No, 2838 West 36th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 West 36th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2838 West 36th Place has units with dishwashers.
