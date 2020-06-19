2819 North Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub new construction

Stunning New Construction Luxury Condo, Private Elevator entry into unit. East and West exposures flood unit with natural sunlight. Enjoy the sunshine on your back deck or garage rooftop deck and end your day on the front terrace watching a gorgeous Chicago sunset. This unit has so much to offer both inside and out. The Open Concept floor plan ties the spacious living room, dining room and kitchen together making it a dream for entertaining. The 10' ceilings, 8' solid core interior doors, oversized crown moldings and hardwood floors throughout are just a few of the distinguishing characteristics of this home. The Chef's designer kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, oversized island, and extra large cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers. Enjoy a hot steam or a deep soak in your spa-like Master Bath plus it has a separate water closet, double sinks, marble counters, and heated floors. Huge walk-in-closet in Master bedroom. The superb construction of this building includes superior soundproofing. Garage space included. Close to restaraunts, shops, school, daycare, transportation and nightlife.