All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2819 North Lincoln Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2819 North Lincoln Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:50 AM

2819 North Lincoln Avenue

2819 North Lincoln Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2819 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Stunning New Construction Luxury Condo, Private Elevator entry into unit. East and West exposures flood unit with natural sunlight. Enjoy the sunshine on your back deck or garage rooftop deck and end your day on the front terrace watching a gorgeous Chicago sunset. This unit has so much to offer both inside and out. The Open Concept floor plan ties the spacious living room, dining room and kitchen together making it a dream for entertaining. The 10' ceilings, 8' solid core interior doors, oversized crown moldings and hardwood floors throughout are just a few of the distinguishing characteristics of this home. The Chef's designer kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, oversized island, and extra large cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers. Enjoy a hot steam or a deep soak in your spa-like Master Bath plus it has a separate water closet, double sinks, marble counters, and heated floors. Huge walk-in-closet in Master bedroom. The superb construction of this building includes superior soundproofing. Garage space included. Close to restaraunts, shops, school, daycare, transportation and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
2819 North Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 2819 North Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 North Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2819 North Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 North Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 North Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 North Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2819 North Lincoln Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
6748 S Blackstone
6748 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity