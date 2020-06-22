2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Huge 4 bed/3.1 bath single family home in great Logan Square location. Large open kitchen with backsplash, stainless steal appliances and breakfast bar opens up to a big family room that leads to large deck and deck over garage. Hardwood floors and updated lighting throughout, wood burning fireplace. Spa baths with steam shower, body sprays and whirlpool tub. Sizable bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, laundry on second level for ease of use. Fully finished lower level with entertainment room, full bath and large bedroom. Great for in-laws. Walk to all the Logan Square has to offer- breweries, restaurants, shops and more! The unit is being freshly painted a neutral gray and updating light fixtures. Move right in!