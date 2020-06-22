All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:40 AM

2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue

2815 North Maplewood Avenue · (773) 480-5078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2815 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Huge 4 bed/3.1 bath single family home in great Logan Square location. Large open kitchen with backsplash, stainless steal appliances and breakfast bar opens up to a big family room that leads to large deck and deck over garage. Hardwood floors and updated lighting throughout, wood burning fireplace. Spa baths with steam shower, body sprays and whirlpool tub. Sizable bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, laundry on second level for ease of use. Fully finished lower level with entertainment room, full bath and large bedroom. Great for in-laws. Walk to all the Logan Square has to offer- breweries, restaurants, shops and more! The unit is being freshly painted a neutral gray and updating light fixtures. Move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2815 North MAPLEWOOD Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1241 West Oakdale Apt.
1241 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60601
Park Fullerton by Reside
325 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity