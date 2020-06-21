All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2804 N Halsted St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2804 N Halsted St #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2804 N Halsted St #2

2804 North Halsted Street · (773) 272-1860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2804 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit #2 Available 07/01/20 2804 TONY AND GAIL - Property Id: 284939

Lakeview 2 bed 1 bath at the corner of Halsted and Diversey!! The location is amazing with a Walk Score of 96 which means you have so many options all in walking distance and a car is not needed!! The Diversey Brown Line is only a 5 min walk away!! The unit is spacious and comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, modern kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in unit, deck, big bedrooms and pets are welcome!! Schedule your appointment today!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284939
Property Id 284939

(RLNE5798671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have any available units?
2804 N Halsted St #2 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have?
Some of 2804 N Halsted St #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 N Halsted St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2804 N Halsted St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 N Halsted St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 N Halsted St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 offer parking?
No, 2804 N Halsted St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 N Halsted St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have a pool?
No, 2804 N Halsted St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have accessible units?
No, 2804 N Halsted St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 N Halsted St #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 N Halsted St #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2804 N Halsted St #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity