2804 N Halsted St #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit #2 Available 07/01/20 2804 TONY AND GAIL - Property Id: 284939



Lakeview 2 bed 1 bath at the corner of Halsted and Diversey!! The location is amazing with a Walk Score of 96 which means you have so many options all in walking distance and a car is not needed!! The Diversey Brown Line is only a 5 min walk away!! The unit is spacious and comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, modern kitchen and bath, dishwasher, laundry in unit, deck, big bedrooms and pets are welcome!! Schedule your appointment today!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284939

Property Id 284939



(RLNE5798671)