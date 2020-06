Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible building on the most charming street in logan. Great proximity to the square, the new target on milwaukee and all the surrounding restaurants and nightlife. Buildings features spacious untis, hardwood floors, updated kitchens with dishwasher, and in unit laundry in select units

Contact us to schedule a showing.