Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

BEAUTIFUL REHAB HUGE 3 BED AND 2 BATH IN BUDLONG WOODS. STUNNING VINTAGE BUILDING WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM. GRAND SEPARATE DINNING AREA. BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE WALK IN PANTRY. BULIT IN HUTCH. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW WINDOWS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. LARGE SIZE BEDROOMS COIN WASHER AND DRYER IN BUILDING. PRIVATE STORAGE LOCKER. PETS ARE OK. NEAR BY SHOPS, TRANSPOTATION, AND PARK.