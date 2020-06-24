All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2737 North Hampden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2737 North Hampden Court
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

2737 North Hampden Court

2737 North Hampden Court · (773) 549-3434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2737 North Hampden Court, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 15

$6,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Luxury executive rental reminiscent of the vintage apartments in Paris—with a Japanese touch. A grand four-bedroom, three-full-bath apartment with over 3,500 sq.ft. of indoor space. Antique furnishing throughout (this is not a typical rental). A grand living room with working fireplace, overlooking a quiet tree-lined street. There is also a small balcony adjoining the living room perfect for morning coffee. Exquisite dining room can seat 12+. Perfect traffic flow allows for entertaining on a grand scale. On the main level, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with Jacuzzi). The bedrooms feature numerous, large closets including two full walk-in closets. One level up is a Japanese inspired penthouse suite designed by Masami Takayama. It includes a large bedroom, Japanese interior garden, and Japanese bath. There is a terrace with seating for four for outdoor dining and entertaining. This fully modern apartment with vintage touches, moldings and hardwood floors also features GAS-HOT WATER HEATING SO THERE IS NO SHARED OR RECYCLED AIR. Location: Steps from a brand new, large state-of-the-art city playground, jogging/bike paths and activities around North Pond in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Literally over three-dozen restaurants are a short walk as well as beaches, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the Nature Museum. Shop at three supermarkets within a short walking distance (Mariano’s, Trader Joe’s, & Walmart). ALCOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT (five minute walk), as well as Francis Parker School. Eight CTA bus lines and three EL lines are within walking distance. Travel to Michigan Ave. in 15 minutes, Wrigley Field in 10 minutes, and O’Hare in 60 minutes via public transportation. Enclosed garage parking space available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 North Hampden Court have any available units?
2737 North Hampden Court has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 North Hampden Court have?
Some of 2737 North Hampden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 North Hampden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2737 North Hampden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 North Hampden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 North Hampden Court is pet friendly.
Does 2737 North Hampden Court offer parking?
Yes, 2737 North Hampden Court offers parking.
Does 2737 North Hampden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 North Hampden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 North Hampden Court have a pool?
No, 2737 North Hampden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2737 North Hampden Court have accessible units?
No, 2737 North Hampden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 North Hampden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 North Hampden Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2737 North Hampden Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
429-431 W Roscoe St
429 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
X Chicago
710 West 14th St
Chicago, IL 60607
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity