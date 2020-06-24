2737 North Hampden Court

Amenities

Luxury executive rental reminiscent of the vintage apartments in Paris—with a Japanese touch. A grand four-bedroom, three-full-bath apartment with over 3,500 sq.ft. of indoor space. Antique furnishing throughout (this is not a typical rental). A grand living room with working fireplace, overlooking a quiet tree-lined street. There is also a small balcony adjoining the living room perfect for morning coffee. Exquisite dining room can seat 12+. Perfect traffic flow allows for entertaining on a grand scale. On the main level, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one with Jacuzzi). The bedrooms feature numerous, large closets including two full walk-in closets. One level up is a Japanese inspired penthouse suite designed by Masami Takayama. It includes a large bedroom, Japanese interior garden, and Japanese bath. There is a terrace with seating for four for outdoor dining and entertaining. This fully modern apartment with vintage touches, moldings and hardwood floors also features GAS-HOT WATER HEATING SO THERE IS NO SHARED OR RECYCLED AIR. Location: Steps from a brand new, large state-of-the-art city playground, jogging/bike paths and activities around North Pond in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Literally over three-dozen restaurants are a short walk as well as beaches, Lincoln Park Zoo, and the Nature Museum. Shop at three supermarkets within a short walking distance (Mariano’s, Trader Joe’s, & Walmart). ALCOTT SCHOOL DISTRICT (five minute walk), as well as Francis Parker School. Eight CTA bus lines and three EL lines are within walking distance. Travel to Michigan Ave. in 15 minutes, Wrigley Field in 10 minutes, and O’Hare in 60 minutes via public transportation. Enclosed garage parking space available.