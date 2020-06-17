2722 W. Farragut

Amenities

New Reno on Quiet Block! 2 BR/1 BA FREE HEAT - Property Id: 243833



BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 BR/ 1 BA apartment on quiet Budlong Woods block. Building is near grocery (Tony's fresh market a block away), restaurants, public transportation (bus pick up around the corner on Foster), Swedish covenant hospital, coffee shops, and more. Also, less than a mile to all the shops and restaurants in Lincoln Square (~15 minute walk).



Spacious, Eat-in kitchen has bright granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, and new SS appliances.

Bathroom has clean, white tiling, new toilet and vanity.

Both bedrooms are very large with good closet space. 2nd bedroom can easily fit King size bed.

Heat included in rent!

Cats okay, no dogs.

Coin laundry in the building (brand new machines)

Very easy permit parking on Farragut

Available now with flexible lease start date.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor available



