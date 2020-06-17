All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2722 W. Farragut

2722 West Farragut Avenue · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2722 West Farragut Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New Reno on Quiet Block! 2 BR/1 BA FREE HEAT - Property Id: 243833

BRAND NEW RENOVATION! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 BR/ 1 BA apartment on quiet Budlong Woods block. Building is near grocery (Tony's fresh market a block away), restaurants, public transportation (bus pick up around the corner on Foster), Swedish covenant hospital, coffee shops, and more. Also, less than a mile to all the shops and restaurants in Lincoln Square (~15 minute walk).

Spacious, Eat-in kitchen has bright granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, and new SS appliances.
Bathroom has clean, white tiling, new toilet and vanity.
Both bedrooms are very large with good closet space. 2nd bedroom can easily fit King size bed.
Heat included in rent!
Cats okay, no dogs.
Coin laundry in the building (brand new machines)
Very easy permit parking on Farragut
Available now with flexible lease start date.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor available

Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Property Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243833
Property Id 243833

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 W. Farragut have any available units?
2722 W. Farragut has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 W. Farragut have?
Some of 2722 W. Farragut's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 W. Farragut currently offering any rent specials?
2722 W. Farragut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 W. Farragut pet-friendly?
No, 2722 W. Farragut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2722 W. Farragut offer parking?
Yes, 2722 W. Farragut does offer parking.
Does 2722 W. Farragut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 W. Farragut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 W. Farragut have a pool?
No, 2722 W. Farragut does not have a pool.
Does 2722 W. Farragut have accessible units?
No, 2722 W. Farragut does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 W. Farragut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 W. Farragut has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2722 W. Farragut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

