2706 W Haddon 1R

Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 2 bed / 1 bath Ukrainian Village - Property Id: 296402



2706 Haddon Tucked away on a quiet tree lines street in Ukrainian Village steps from Division st and is literally just steps from many awesome bars and restaurants including the Cafe Marie-Jeanne, The Flyer Saucer and more. The building offers nicely updated apartments with renovated kitchens and baths, has laundry facilities onsite, and is cat friendly but NO DOGS please. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchens with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central heat and air, eat in sized kitchens, ample natural sunlight, and the building offers most units their own outdoor space. Both Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village surround this location, giving you limitless nearby options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Please reach out for additional information! Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Broker Andrew Lowrance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296402

No Dogs Allowed



