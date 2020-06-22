All apartments in Chicago
2706 W Haddon 1R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2706 W Haddon 1R

2706 West Haddon Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2706 West Haddon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 2 bed / 1 bath Ukrainian Village - Property Id: 296402

2706 Haddon Tucked away on a quiet tree lines street in Ukrainian Village steps from Division st and is literally just steps from many awesome bars and restaurants including the Cafe Marie-Jeanne, The Flyer Saucer and more. The building offers nicely updated apartments with renovated kitchens and baths, has laundry facilities onsite, and is cat friendly but NO DOGS please. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors throughout, remodeled kitchens with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central heat and air, eat in sized kitchens, ample natural sunlight, and the building offers most units their own outdoor space. Both Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village surround this location, giving you limitless nearby options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Please reach out for additional information! Bundled services fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Broker Andrew Lowrance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296402
Property Id 296402

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 W Haddon 1R have any available units?
2706 W Haddon 1R has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 W Haddon 1R have?
Some of 2706 W Haddon 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 W Haddon 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2706 W Haddon 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 W Haddon 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 W Haddon 1R is pet friendly.
Does 2706 W Haddon 1R offer parking?
No, 2706 W Haddon 1R does not offer parking.
Does 2706 W Haddon 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 W Haddon 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 W Haddon 1R have a pool?
No, 2706 W Haddon 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2706 W Haddon 1R have accessible units?
No, 2706 W Haddon 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 W Haddon 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 W Haddon 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
