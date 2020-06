Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Updated 2.5 bed in hip LOGAN SQUARE location -- in unit DW and WD + outdoor space!

This sunny, updated 2.5 bed, 1 bath in hip Logan Square is on a tree lined street close to restaurants, nightlife, shopping and public transportation. Easy highway access. Outdoor area including fire pit with garden space. Laundry in unit. Updated kitchen Small dog (under 30 lbs) or cat welcome with one time pet fee/deposit. Available October 1st.