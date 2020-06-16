All apartments in Chicago
2704 N Mildred Ave 1R

2704 North Mildred Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2704 North Mildred Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

3Bed - 3Bath at 2704 N Mildred Ave - Property Id: 296057

New construction three bedroom three bath duplex. This apartment features modern amenities, such as granite counter-tops, brand new shaker cabinets and dishwasher. Spacious unit with separate living and dining area, convenient laundry right outside the rear door. This historic building sits on a beautiful, quiet tree-lined street, surrounded by some of the most luxurious residences in the city of Chicago. Major thoroughfares Halsted Street and Clark Street are just east of the property providing convenient access to a diverse array of restaurants and bars. Lincoln Park's running paths, bike paths, harbors and beaches are also a short distance from the building. Parking is available at this location.
Property Id 296057

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have any available units?
2704 N Mildred Ave 1R has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have?
Some of 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
2704 N Mildred Ave 1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R offer parking?
Yes, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R does offer parking.
Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 N Mildred Ave 1R has units with dishwashers.
