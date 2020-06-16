2704 N Mildred Ave 1R

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction dogs allowed

3Bed - 3Bath at 2704 N Mildred Ave - Property Id: 296057



New construction three bedroom three bath duplex. This apartment features modern amenities, such as granite counter-tops, brand new shaker cabinets and dishwasher. Spacious unit with separate living and dining area, convenient laundry right outside the rear door. This historic building sits on a beautiful, quiet tree-lined street, surrounded by some of the most luxurious residences in the city of Chicago. Major thoroughfares Halsted Street and Clark Street are just east of the property providing convenient access to a diverse array of restaurants and bars. Lincoln Park's running paths, bike paths, harbors and beaches are also a short distance from the building. Parking is available at this location.

For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296057

Property Id 296057



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5839543)