2702 W North Ave 201
2702 W North Ave 201

2702 West North Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
new construction
tennis court
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 New Construction Laundry in Unit. Parking, Pets ok - Property Id: 288619

Brand new 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex up! All new construction with hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, big closets, Ceasar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT washer and dryer, and 2 floors of living space! Building features a bike room and attached liquor/convenience store. The building is just steps away from Cermak Grocer, the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, the tennis courts at Humboldt Park, and the main strips of Bucktown/Wicker Park, Humboldt Park, AND Logan Squre. Garage parking is available for rent! Pets are welcome. Close to the Western-O'Hare Blue Line.

Available on 07/01
Only video tours.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288619
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 W North Ave 201 have any available units?
2702 W North Ave 201 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 W North Ave 201 have?
Some of 2702 W North Ave 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 W North Ave 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2702 W North Ave 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 W North Ave 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 W North Ave 201 is pet friendly.
Does 2702 W North Ave 201 offer parking?
Yes, 2702 W North Ave 201 does offer parking.
Does 2702 W North Ave 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 W North Ave 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 W North Ave 201 have a pool?
No, 2702 W North Ave 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2702 W North Ave 201 have accessible units?
No, 2702 W North Ave 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 W North Ave 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 W North Ave 201 has units with dishwashers.
