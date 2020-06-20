2702 W North Ave 201

Amenities

Brand new 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex up! All new construction with hardwood floors, queen sized bedrooms, big closets, Ceasar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances, IN UNIT washer and dryer, and 2 floors of living space! Building features a bike room and attached liquor/convenience store. The building is just steps away from Cermak Grocer, the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, the tennis courts at Humboldt Park, and the main strips of Bucktown/Wicker Park, Humboldt Park, AND Logan Squre. Garage parking is available for rent! Pets are welcome. Close to the Western-O'Hare Blue Line.



Available on 07/01

Only video tours.



