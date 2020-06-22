All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

270 East Pearson Street

270 East Pearson Street · (630) 675-7835
Location

270 East Pearson Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
One of a kind spectacular rental opportunity! Sit atop the City of Big Shoulders and take in the view from the terraces of this awe-inspiring and very spacious 3940 sf Belvedere beauty! Wake up daily to the pure energy of Lake Michigan waters and movement from the city below while finding respite behind the sliding doors of this luxury 3 bed/3.5 bath condo in the Streeterville district. As one of only two condos on the floor, the unit bridges indulgent living with a minimalist design. Organic colors, smooth lines and sleek kitchen furnishings unite the common areas with large worktops that overhang removable trays. Top of the line appliances, 10 foot high ceilings, hardwood floors & wide porcelain tile. All bedrooms are ensuite and complemented with large closet space. Full size laundry in unit. Building has a 24 hour door check-in, exercise room & dry cleaning. 2 garage spaces & storage included in monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 East Pearson Street have any available units?
270 East Pearson Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 East Pearson Street have?
Some of 270 East Pearson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 East Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 East Pearson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 East Pearson Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 East Pearson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 270 East Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 270 East Pearson Street does offer parking.
Does 270 East Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 East Pearson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 East Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 270 East Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 East Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 270 East Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 East Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 East Pearson Street has units with dishwashers.
