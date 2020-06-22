270 East Pearson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

One of a kind spectacular rental opportunity! Sit atop the City of Big Shoulders and take in the view from the terraces of this awe-inspiring and very spacious 3940 sf Belvedere beauty! Wake up daily to the pure energy of Lake Michigan waters and movement from the city below while finding respite behind the sliding doors of this luxury 3 bed/3.5 bath condo in the Streeterville district. As one of only two condos on the floor, the unit bridges indulgent living with a minimalist design. Organic colors, smooth lines and sleek kitchen furnishings unite the common areas with large worktops that overhang removable trays. Top of the line appliances, 10 foot high ceilings, hardwood floors & wide porcelain tile. All bedrooms are ensuite and complemented with large closet space. Full size laundry in unit. Building has a 24 hour door check-in, exercise room & dry cleaning. 2 garage spaces & storage included in monthly rental.