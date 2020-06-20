All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 268 West Alexander Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
268 West Alexander Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:53 AM

268 West Alexander Street

268 West Alexander Street · (773) 886-0660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

268 West Alexander Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Armour Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2FL · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Beautiful newly remodeled 4Bed/1bath apt for rent right in CHINATOWN! Hardwood floors throughout and furniture ready (beds, TV, sofa, dining table, chairs..etc). Kitchen with granite countertop and fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator/stove, microwave, exhaust fan, toaster, and coffeemaker..etc. Beautiful living room with a ton of natural light. Central heating and cooling system. Utilities of water, gas, electricity, and the internet are all included. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, park, bus stop and CTA Red Line train stations..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 West Alexander Street have any available units?
268 West Alexander Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 West Alexander Street have?
Some of 268 West Alexander Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 West Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 West Alexander Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 West Alexander Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 West Alexander Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 268 West Alexander Street offer parking?
No, 268 West Alexander Street does not offer parking.
Does 268 West Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 West Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 West Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 268 West Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 268 West Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 268 West Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 West Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 West Alexander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 268 West Alexander Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5487-5491 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5487 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity