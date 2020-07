Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Huge Logan 1 bed w/ extra storage - Property Id: 322547



Live in the heart of Logan Square! This new building features large updated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. They have been renovated to include new hardwood floors, central heat, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. There is laundry on site and tenant storage available.

-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions this apartment cannot be shown in person until 8/1

Pictures are of a similar unit in the building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2659-n-st.-louis-chicago-il-chicago-il-unit-2/322547

Property Id 322547



(RLNE5964768)