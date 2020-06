Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym

New Logan Square 1 bed - Heat Included!! - Property Id: 120780



Unique and Beautiful Corner Vintage Unit 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appl, Sun-room, Heat incl!



A Gem! Large Light-filled 1 Bed / 1 Bath with a view of Kosciuszko Park in Logan Square! Close to public transit- Diversey & Pulaski bus as well as Logan Square Blue Line stop and Healy Metra stop.



Includes features such as:



-Updated Kitchen with Dark Wood Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Fridge, Oven & Microwave

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Lots of Closet Space



FREE HEAT!



Koz Park is about to undergo $1.85 million in renovations creating dog park and outdoor fitness! Fabulous location!!



Flexible Move-In!



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

