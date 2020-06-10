2637 Talman

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Request VIDEO TOUR link - Sunny, bright and Spacious Top Floor 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Logan Square. Classic unit with vintage touches overlooking a scenic tree-lined street. Decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and refinished floors. Formal living and dining room (plus sun room). New kitchen includes white 42" cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bath with newer tile floor and soaking tub. Two larger bedrooms that can fit king-size beds plus furniture. Third bedroom is somewhat narrow can only accommodate a full-size bed (or may be ideal for a home office). Coin-laundry on site. Pet-friendly building. Great location! Back patio for relaxing/entertaining. Near shops, restaurants, movie theater and much more. Ask about heating details. null



Terms: One year lease