Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

2637 Talman

2637 N Talman Ave · (773) 280-7769
Location

2637 N Talman Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Request VIDEO TOUR link - Sunny, bright and Spacious Top Floor 3 Bed, 1 Bath in Logan Square. Classic unit with vintage touches overlooking a scenic tree-lined street. Decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and refinished floors. Formal living and dining room (plus sun room). New kitchen includes white 42" cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated bath with newer tile floor and soaking tub. Two larger bedrooms that can fit king-size beds plus furniture. Third bedroom is somewhat narrow can only accommodate a full-size bed (or may be ideal for a home office). Coin-laundry on site. Pet-friendly building. Great location! Back patio for relaxing/entertaining. Near shops, restaurants, movie theater and much more. Ask about heating details. null

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Talman have any available units?
2637 Talman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Talman have?
Some of 2637 Talman's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Talman currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Talman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Talman pet-friendly?
Yes, 2637 Talman is pet friendly.
Does 2637 Talman offer parking?
No, 2637 Talman does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Talman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2637 Talman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Talman have a pool?
No, 2637 Talman does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Talman have accessible units?
No, 2637 Talman does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Talman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Talman has units with dishwashers.
