2627 North Ridgeway Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

All new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher) and brand-new bathroom! Sunny, spacious 2 br, 1 bath, 800 sf unit in Logan Square within close proximity to the 606 Trail. Available immediately. Unit features hardwood floors throughout plus a large sun room off kitchen. An additional storage space is included. The building is near numerous dining and entertainment options. 9 blocks to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Only two blocks to Palmer Square Park. 2 blocks to California Blue Line CTA stop and two blocks to the Kedzie CTA bus line. Dog (under 50lbs, over 2 years, breed restrictions) or cat OK with additional fee. Off-street parking is available for extra $$.

