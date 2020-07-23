All apartments in Chicago
2627 North Ridgeway Avenue

2627 North Ridgeway Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

2627 North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
All new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher) and brand-new bathroom! Sunny, spacious 2 br, 1 bath, 800 sf unit in Logan Square within close proximity to the 606 Trail. Available immediately. Unit features hardwood floors throughout plus a large sun room off kitchen. An additional storage space is included. The building is near numerous dining and entertainment options. 9 blocks to Tony's Finer Foods grocery. Only two blocks to Palmer Square Park. 2 blocks to California Blue Line CTA stop and two blocks to the Kedzie CTA bus line. Dog (under 50lbs, over 2 years, breed restrictions) or cat OK with additional fee. Off-street parking is available for extra $$.
Sunny, spacious Logan Square property close to the 606 trail. New kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher) and brand-new bathroom. Central heat. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and nightlife, and only (2) blocks to Palmer Square Park, (2) blocks to California Blue Line CTA stop and (2) blocks to the Kedzie CTA bus. Small dog (restrictions apply) or cat considered. Off-street parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
2627 North Ridgeway Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have?
Some of 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 North Ridgeway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue offers parking.
Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 North Ridgeway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
