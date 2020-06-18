All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2624 W Catalpa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2624 W Catalpa Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:24 AM

2624 W Catalpa Ave

2624 W Catalpa Ave · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2624 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1215 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Lrg Budlong Woods 1BD Apt w/ Balcony! - Property Id: 228150

Beautiful Lincoln Square apt near Bus Line!?Pet-friendly?On-Site W/D?Storage Incl.?Dishwasher?Balcony
Message today to schedule a private tour!
Relet 4/1/2020 to 3/31/2021
--
Pet friendly. Free street parking. Near a park, grocery store, and police station
--
Renovated, large 1BD w/ balcony, dishwasher, good closet space, and free storage in the basement.
--
Move-in fee ($300/unit) plus $60pp
1st month rent due with application
Pet Fees: $100 per pet.
--
650+ credit needed and 3x rent in monthly income needed to apply!
--
Occupied unit requires 24hr notice to tenant to show!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228150
Property Id 228150

(RLNE5666274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have any available units?
2624 W Catalpa Ave has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have?
Some of 2624 W Catalpa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 W Catalpa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2624 W Catalpa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 W Catalpa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 W Catalpa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave offer parking?
No, 2624 W Catalpa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 W Catalpa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have a pool?
No, 2624 W Catalpa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2624 W Catalpa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 W Catalpa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 W Catalpa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2624 W Catalpa Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity