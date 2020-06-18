2624 W Catalpa Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Lrg Budlong Woods 1BD Apt w/ Balcony! - Property Id: 228150
Beautiful Lincoln Square apt near Bus Line!?Pet-friendly?On-Site W/D?Storage Incl.?Dishwasher?Balcony
Message today to schedule a private tour!
Relet 4/1/2020 to 3/31/2021
--
Pet friendly. Free street parking. Near a park, grocery store, and police station
--
Renovated, large 1BD w/ balcony, dishwasher, good closet space, and free storage in the basement.
--
Move-in fee ($300/unit) plus $60pp
1st month rent due with application
Pet Fees: $100 per pet.
--
650+ credit needed and 3x rent in monthly income needed to apply!
--
Occupied unit requires 24hr notice to tenant to show!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228150
Property Id 228150
(RLNE5666274)