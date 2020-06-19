All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2620 West Homer Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

2620 West Homer Street

2620 West Homer Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1642312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2620 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Logan Square Two Bedroom with Outdoor Space and In-Unit Laundry! Perfectly located two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in unbeatable Logan Square! This unit features in-unit laundry, dishwasher, central heat/ air and a patio/yard space for relaxing this summer season. Garage parking space available for an additional $200. Cat permitted with $200 pet fee. Short walk to Logan's killer restaurants, bars, shopping and the Western CTA Blue Line Station!

?This apartment is currently vacant and can be seen by appointment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 West Homer Street have any available units?
2620 West Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 West Homer Street have?
Some of 2620 West Homer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 West Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2620 West Homer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 West Homer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 West Homer Street is pet friendly.
Does 2620 West Homer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2620 West Homer Street does offer parking.
Does 2620 West Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 West Homer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 West Homer Street have a pool?
No, 2620 West Homer Street does not have a pool.
Does 2620 West Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 2620 West Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 West Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 West Homer Street has units with dishwashers.
