2620 West Homer Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Logan Square Two Bedroom with Outdoor Space and In-Unit Laundry! Perfectly located two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in unbeatable Logan Square! This unit features in-unit laundry, dishwasher, central heat/ air and a patio/yard space for relaxing this summer season. Garage parking space available for an additional $200. Cat permitted with $200 pet fee. Short walk to Logan's killer restaurants, bars, shopping and the Western CTA Blue Line Station!



?This apartment is currently vacant and can be seen by appointment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.