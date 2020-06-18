All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2614 W LELAND

2614 W Leland Ave · (312) 672-1023
Location

2614 W Leland Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Just remodeled! 2 bed 1 bath in Lincoln Square w/ washer/dryer in unit, ss appliances, & more!
Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in Lincoln Square available 9/1! This unit boasts lovely dark hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters, backsplash and breakfast bar, separate dining room and good sized bedrooms. Full bath has also been recently remodeled. Lots of windows and light! Outdoor space off the back entrance/deck leads into spacious shared courtyard below. Central AC/heat, washer/dryer in unit and cat friendly. No security deposit, $250 move-in fee to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 W LELAND have any available units?
2614 W LELAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 W LELAND have?
Some of 2614 W LELAND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 W LELAND currently offering any rent specials?
2614 W LELAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 W LELAND pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 W LELAND is pet friendly.
Does 2614 W LELAND offer parking?
No, 2614 W LELAND does not offer parking.
Does 2614 W LELAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 W LELAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 W LELAND have a pool?
No, 2614 W LELAND does not have a pool.
Does 2614 W LELAND have accessible units?
No, 2614 W LELAND does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 W LELAND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 W LELAND has units with dishwashers.
