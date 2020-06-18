2614 W LELAND

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard

Just remodeled! 2 bed 1 bath in Lincoln Square w/ washer/dryer in unit, ss appliances, & more!

Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in Lincoln Square available 9/1! This unit boasts lovely dark hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters, backsplash and breakfast bar, separate dining room and good sized bedrooms. Full bath has also been recently remodeled. Lots of windows and light! Outdoor space off the back entrance/deck leads into spacious shared courtyard below. Central AC/heat, washer/dryer in unit and cat friendly. No security deposit, $250 move-in fee to owner.