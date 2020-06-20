2604 W Gunnison St 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

1BR-Video Available, walk to BrownLine, heat incl! - Property Id: 282355



I have a video of this apartment and I'd love to share it with you, just shoot me a text or email!



1 bed in Lincoln Square, walk to Brown line, heat included

This apartment is well located in popular Lincoln Square! This apartment is a short walk to the Rockwell brown line. Plus, it's just around the corner from a grocery store and Goosefoot restaurant! Plus, there are tons of other restaurants, bars, and shops in the neighborhood. This apartment has hardwood floors and heat is included in rent. There is a laundry room in the building and cats are OK.



Matt Byrne

Leasing Agent

Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282355

Property Id 282355



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5786169)