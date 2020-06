Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single family home with lots of storage! - Property Id: 164852



Extremely rare three story single family house with vintage features on tree-lined street. Just remodeled with 10' ceilings on main floor. Adorable entryway with refinished original maple hardwood, exposed brick wall and column. Eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and is large enough for a good sized table. Full bath off living room/on main level. Lower level has wall to wall carpet (brand new!) and two bedrooms plus another full bath. Extra storage room off lower level too. Top floor master bedroom with beautiful exposed wood beams and another full bath. Additional bedroom on top floor has a brand new deck! Enclosed porch. Gated and private yard with grass. Two car garage additional $250. Washer/dryer in unit. Pet friendly. $800 move-in fee, no deposit. New roof deck, new windows and new garage. New Central Air and heating! Available immediately!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164852

Property Id 164852



(RLNE5796062)