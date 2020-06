Amenities

Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This SPACIOUS three bedroom, one bathroom second floor apartment features a huge layout, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen appliances, tiled bathroom, shared back yard, and more! Laundry room in the basement. One parking space available. Water, Scavenger, and HEAT included in the rent. Square footage is estimated. This apartment will not last!